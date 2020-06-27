NEM (XEM) Trading Down 8.7% Over Last Week

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. During the last week, NEM has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One NEM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0407 or 0.00000451 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, OpenLedger DEX, Cryptomate and BTC Trade UA. NEM has a total market cap of $366.57 million and $7.32 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

NEM Coin Profile

NEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. NEM’s official message board is forum.nem.io. The official website for NEM is nem.io.

NEM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Liquid, Livecoin, Exrates, BTC-Alpha, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, Coinbe, LiteBit.eu, BTC Trade UA, Crex24, Zaif, COSS, Indodax, B2BX, Bitbns, Cryptopia, Iquant, Huobi, Upbit, OKEx, Kuna, Coinsuper, YoBit, Cryptomate, HitBTC, Bithumb, Bittrex, CoinTiger, Kryptono and Koineks. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

