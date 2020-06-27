Neo Price Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Neo has a total market cap of $679.41 million and approximately $278.68 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can currently be bought for about $9.63 or 0.00106743 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, TDAX, ZB.COM and OKEx. In the last week, Neo has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.33 or 0.01754715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00167711 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00048993 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, CoinBene, DragonEX, Coinsuper, LBank, Livecoin, Bitinka, ZB.COM, Coinnest, Koinex, Huobi, Exrates, Bitbns, HitBTC, BitForex, Tidebit, Ovis, Liquid, Cryptopia, Allcoin, OTCBTC, BCEX, Kucoin, Cobinhood, Bibox, Switcheo Network, TDAX, Bittrex, BigONE, CoinEx, COSS, Upbit, Coinrail, OKEx, Gate.io, CoinEgg, BitMart and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

