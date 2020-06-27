NEXT.coin (NEXT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $233.00

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for $0.1000 or 0.00001098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $622,863.67 and approximately $233.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,104.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $226.85 or 0.02491758 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002213 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000167 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.67 or 0.00633485 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000453 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002690 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

NEXT.coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.