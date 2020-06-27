NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.88.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NXTC shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of NextCure in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Benchmark cut NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextCure from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on NextCure in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company.

Get NextCure alerts:

Shares of NXTC stock traded down $2.27 on Monday, hitting $21.19. 610,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,416. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average of $40.93. The stock has a market cap of $645.56 million and a P/E ratio of -21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 40.07 and a quick ratio of 40.07. NextCure has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $109.00.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.77. NextCure had a negative net margin of 65.22% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that NextCure will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXTC. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of NextCure by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 2,671,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,506,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in NextCure by 48.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,137,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,231,000 after purchasing an additional 695,046 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in NextCure by 17.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,254,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,488,000 after purchasing an additional 190,769 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NextCure by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,112,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,222,000 after buying an additional 9,803 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 1,423.0% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 761,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,894,000 after buying an additional 711,476 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextCure Company Profile

There is no company description available for NextCure Inc

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.