Nexus 24 Hour Volume Reaches $96,605.00 (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00002005 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Binance and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Nexus has traded down 11% against the US dollar. Nexus has a market cap of $11.72 million and $96,605.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Nexus Coin Profile

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. Nexus’ official website is www.nexusearth.com. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nexus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

