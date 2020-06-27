Nimiq Trading 8.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 27th. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $14.17 million and $1.25 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi, LATOKEN and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 8.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,963,262,049 coins and its circulating supply is 6,137,262,049 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, LATOKEN and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

