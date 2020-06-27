Niobio Cash (NBR) Market Cap Reaches $51,368.42

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Niobio Cash has a market cap of $51,368.42 and approximately $192.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Over the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash Profile

Niobio Cash (NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

