NIX Market Capitalization Achieves $2.71 Million (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. During the last seven days, NIX has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. One NIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000687 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $50.98, $10.39 and $33.94. NIX has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and $109,612.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,109.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.60 or 0.02487373 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $226.57 or 0.02487043 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00467271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00013525 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.16 or 0.00693366 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00064037 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00584167 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00015837 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io

Buying and Selling NIX

NIX can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

