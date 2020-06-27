Noir (NOR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $507.00

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Noir has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Noir has a market cap of $310,698.42 and approximately $507.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.04 or 0.01844782 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00170346 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00048822 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00109529 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir’s total supply is 20,327,538 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Noir

Noir can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

