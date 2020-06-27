Northland Power Inc. (NPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

TSE:NPI traded down C$0.76 on Friday, hitting C$32.84. The stock had a trading volume of 370,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,562. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.40. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$20.52 and a 52-week high of C$33.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NPI shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$32.50 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northland Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.17.

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

