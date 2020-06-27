Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

NPI traded down C$0.76 on Friday, hitting C$32.84. 370,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,562. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$20.52 and a 12-month high of C$33.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$31.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion and a PE ratio of 16.89.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NPI. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$32.50 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northland Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.17.

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

