NPCoin (NPC) Price Down 10.4% Over Last Week

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last seven days, NPCoin has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One NPCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0605 or 0.00000666 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha. NPCoin has a market capitalization of $4.38 million and $12,796.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NPCoin alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000057 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00059506 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000094 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.