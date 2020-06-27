OAX Price Tops $0.0425 on Top Exchanges (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last seven days, OAX has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OAX token can currently be bought for about $0.0425 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular exchanges. OAX has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and $153,557.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OAX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00046130 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $464.57 or 0.05094465 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003126 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00055348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00031567 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012018 BTC.

OAX Token Profile

OAX is a token. It launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,316,000 tokens. OAX’s official website is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.