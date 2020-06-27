OKCash (OK) Trading Down 6.4% Over Last Week

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OKCash has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $8,287.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OKCash has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00028434 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,175.47 or 1.00617869 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001174 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00091044 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006366 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000057 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000473 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 75,234,452 coins. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

