OneRoot Network (RNT) Price Tops $0.0132

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 27th. One OneRoot Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb and OKEx. OneRoot Network has a total market cap of $3.74 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OneRoot Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00046082 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.21 or 0.05090281 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003106 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00055325 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031576 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004546 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011930 BTC.

About OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network (RNT) is a token. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork

OneRoot Network Token Trading

OneRoot Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OneRoot Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneRoot Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.