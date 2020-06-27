Opacity (OPQ) Market Cap Reaches $843,222.91

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. In the last seven days, Opacity has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. Opacity has a total market cap of $843,222.91 and approximately $33,736.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opacity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $168.90 or 0.01856050 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00170558 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00048674 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00109629 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity’s launch date was November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,321,495 tokens. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io

Opacity Token Trading

Opacity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

