Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORAN. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday. lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orange from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th.

Get Orange alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Orange by 330.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 524,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,338,000 after buying an additional 402,806 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Orange during the first quarter worth about $4,850,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Orange by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,738,000 after buying an additional 301,761 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Orange by 26.8% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 919,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,109,000 after buying an additional 194,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Orange by 187.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 283,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after buying an additional 184,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Orange stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.58. 358,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,596. The firm has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average of $13.04. Orange has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $16.64.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.1623 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Orange’s dividend payout ratio is 29.82%.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.