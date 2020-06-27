Origin Protocol (OGN) Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Origin Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00002798 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $18.95 million and approximately $9.04 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Origin Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00046069 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $460.76 or 0.05058268 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003135 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00055224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00031582 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011804 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol (OGN) is a token. Its launch date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,342,888 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.