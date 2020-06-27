OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OSIS shares. Roth Capital dropped their target price on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on OSI Systems from $119.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in OSI Systems by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 646,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,136,000 after purchasing an additional 327,542 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in OSI Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $31,354,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,823,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,714,000 after acquiring an additional 204,121 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 23.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 744,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,305,000 after acquiring an additional 141,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 78.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 262,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,076,000 after acquiring an additional 115,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

OSIS traded down $3.56 on Friday, hitting $70.13. 283,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,693. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.51 and a 200-day moving average of $82.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.84. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $49.96 and a 12-month high of $117.21.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $292.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

