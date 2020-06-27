Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Brokerages expect that Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) will report sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Owens-Illinois’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55 billion. Owens-Illinois posted sales of $1.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens-Illinois will report full year sales of $6.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.95 billion to $6.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.98 billion to $6.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Owens-Illinois.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Owens-Illinois had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 61.87%. Owens-Illinois’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on OI. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and set a $4.75 price target on shares of Owens-Illinois in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Owens-Illinois from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Owens-Illinois from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Owens-Illinois from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Owens-Illinois in the first quarter valued at about $490,000. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 25,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 26.9% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 444,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Owens-Illinois during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

OI traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.74. 13,784,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46. Owens-Illinois has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $17.86.

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

