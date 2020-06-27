Patientory One Day Trading Volume Hits $9.00 (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Patientory has a market cap of $361,396.37 and approximately $9.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patientory token can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Patientory has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00046074 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $465.13 or 0.05105745 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003103 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00055310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00031581 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00012008 BTC.

Patientory Profile

Patientory (PTOY) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patientory is patientory.com

Patientory Token Trading

Patientory can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

