Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Announces Earnings Results

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 9.99%. Patterson Companies’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $22.80 on Friday. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average of $19.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PDCO. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.11.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

