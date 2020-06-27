Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Announces Earnings Results

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 9.99%. Patterson Companies’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.
NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $22.80 on Friday. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average of $19.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.10%.
About Patterson Companies
Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.
