Paxos Standard (PAX) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Paxos Standard token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00011020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including MXC, Kyber Network, Iquant and Bittrex. Paxos Standard has a total market cap of $245.71 million and $124.34 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Paxos Standard alerts:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000688 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000045 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000135 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Profile

Paxos Standard (CRYPTO:PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, ZB.COM, Bittrex, OKEx, BCEX, TOKOK, FCoin, Crex24, Bitrue, Kyber Network, CoinBene, MXC, ABCC, BW.com, BitMart, C2CX, SouthXchange, HitBTC, DDEX, Hotbit, Bit-Z, CoinExchange, Coinsuper, Iquant, BigONE, Coinall, Sistemkoin, DigiFinex, KuCoin, WazirX, BitMax, Coinbit, OKCoin, P2PB2B, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, CoinPlace, Gate.io, Binance and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.