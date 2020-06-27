PayBX Hits Market Cap of $1.35 Million (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 27th. PayBX has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $6,132.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayBX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PayBX has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PayBX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00045690 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.81 or 0.04878693 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003098 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00055800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00031344 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011855 BTC.

PayBX Profile

PayBX is a token. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,514,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,514,001 tokens. The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io . PayBX’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

Buying and Selling PayBX

PayBX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayBX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PayBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.