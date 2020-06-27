PAYCENT One Day Volume Reaches $1,173.00 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. PAYCENT has a market cap of $645,658.67 and $1,173.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAYCENT token can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Mercatox. During the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.44 or 0.01768590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00168067 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00049312 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00107043 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT’s genesis date was September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,310,629 tokens. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

PAYCENT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.