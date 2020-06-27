PayPie Achieves Market Capitalization of $608,147.37 (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. During the last week, PayPie has traded 42.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. PayPie has a total market capitalization of $608,147.37 and $92.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayPie token can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.30 or 0.01739984 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00167643 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00048501 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00106370 BTC.

PayPie Profile

PayPie was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.com

Buying and Selling PayPie

PayPie can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

