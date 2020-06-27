PCHAIN Market Capitalization Achieves $2.63 Million (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. PCHAIN has a total market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $6,853.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PCHAIN token can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Bilaxy, IDEX and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00045656 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.94 or 0.04918406 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003003 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00054828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00031319 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004546 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011948 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PCHAIN is a token. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,011,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 775,534,856 tokens. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org . PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Hotbit, IDEX, Bibox, DDEX, DEx.top and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

