Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00 on July 15th

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.004 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Permianville Royalty Trust has a payout ratio of 360.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of PVL stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.78. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $2.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57.

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.93 million for the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 13.49%.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

