Phoenixcoin Price Reaches $0.0066 on Major Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $524,277.35 and $109.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.86 or 0.00767511 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $233.88 or 0.02569505 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00028962 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00019634 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004697 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00195811 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00161399 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007634 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 79,024,712 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.