PiplCoin Price Tops $0.0013 (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 27th. One PiplCoin token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. PiplCoin has a market cap of $206,307.90 and $122.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PiplCoin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.97 or 0.01792172 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00167777 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00049011 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00107123 BTC.

About PiplCoin

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 163,961,047 tokens. The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com . PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PiplCoin

PiplCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PiplCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PiplCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PiplCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PiplCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.