PlayChip Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $100.00 (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 27th. In the last seven days, PlayChip has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. PlayChip has a market cap of $7.32 million and $100.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayChip token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00045690 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.81 or 0.04878693 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003098 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00055800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00031344 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011855 BTC.

PlayChip Token Profile

PlayChip (PLA) is a token. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip . PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com

Buying and Selling PlayChip

PlayChip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayChip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

