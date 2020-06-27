Playkey (PKT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30,806.00

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. Playkey has a market cap of $420,180.89 and approximately $30,806.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playkey token can now be purchased for $0.0299 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00046130 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.57 or 0.05094465 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003126 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00055348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00031567 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012018 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,057,988 tokens. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

