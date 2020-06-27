PopularCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $225.00 (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded up 599.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One PopularCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Over the last week, PopularCoin has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. PopularCoin has a total market cap of $280,299.32 and $225.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00466010 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00013539 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00028244 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,114.36 or 1.00057226 BTC.

PopularCoin Profile

PopularCoin (POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,091,758,917 coins. The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

