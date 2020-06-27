Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) Given $7.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $7.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Priority Technology an industry rank of 91 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.
NASDAQ PRTH traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.21. The company had a trading volume of 140,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.68 million and a P/E ratio of -4.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25. Priority Technology has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $8.34.
Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $96.93 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Priority Technology will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Priority Technology
Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance.
