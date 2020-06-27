Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) Given $7.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $7.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Priority Technology an industry rank of 91 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Priority Technology alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Priority Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 829.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 169,153 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Priority Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Southside Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 84,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares in the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRTH traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.21. The company had a trading volume of 140,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.68 million and a P/E ratio of -4.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25. Priority Technology has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $8.34.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $96.93 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Priority Technology will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Priority Technology (PRTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.