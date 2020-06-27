Profile Utility Token Price Hits $0.0021 on Top Exchanges (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, Coinnest, Coinrail and LBank. Profile Utility Token has a market cap of $96,292.88 and approximately $3,226.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00028244 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,114.36 or 1.00057226 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001175 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00092058 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006445 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000057 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Profile

Profile Utility Token (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org . The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put . Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Coinnest, LBank, Coinrail and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

