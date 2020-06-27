Project Pai (PAI) One Day Volume Tops $182,732.00

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 27th. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. Project Pai has a market cap of $22.36 million and $182,732.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, BitForex, HBUS and Bitfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00046056 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.54 or 0.05128832 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003104 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00055493 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00031649 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012164 BTC.

About Project Pai

PAI is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,682,530,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,471,251,524 coins. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, OOOBTC, LBank, Huobi, HBUS and Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

