Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.73.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFPT. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, June 19th. First Analysis upgraded shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of PFPT traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,402,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,583. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.09 and a beta of 1.36. Proofpoint has a 12 month low of $83.81 and a 12 month high of $133.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.39 and a 200 day moving average of $115.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $249.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Proofpoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Proofpoint will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $250,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,854.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $198,984.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,150.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,491 shares of company stock worth $5,951,962. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Proofpoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,214,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Proofpoint by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 385,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,234,000 after purchasing an additional 39,875 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Proofpoint by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 603,515 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Proofpoint by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Proofpoint by 343.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

