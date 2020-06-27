PUBLISH 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $105,511.00 (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 27th. During the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. PUBLISH has a total market cap of $890,067.41 and approximately $105,511.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PUBLISH token can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including Hanbitco and DragonEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.74 or 0.01770628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00167853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00049404 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00107108 BTC.

PUBLISH Token Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,300,148 tokens. PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PUBLISH Token Trading

PUBLISH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and Hanbitco. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

