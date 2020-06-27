PumaPay (PMA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.46 Million

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 27th. One PumaPay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX, Coinall and HitBTC. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $566,416.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PumaPay has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00045690 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.81 or 0.04878693 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003098 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00055800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00031344 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011855 BTC.

PumaPay Token Profile

PumaPay (PMA) is a token. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,416,422,231 tokens. The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PumaPay

PumaPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinBene, Coinall, HitBTC, IDEX, CoinExchange and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

