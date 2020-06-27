PutinCoin (PUT) Reaches Market Cap of $52,938.86

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 34.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $52,938.86 and approximately $21.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded down 51.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00027062 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004740 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,038.42 or 1.00190620 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001205 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00087747 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006339 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000057 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000465 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,179,220,931 coins. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org

PutinCoin Coin Trading

PutinCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

