QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

QCRH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut QCR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of QCR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. QCR currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.33.

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. QCR has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $44.76. The company has a market capitalization of $471.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.12.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $52.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.47 million. QCR had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that QCR will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

In other QCR news, Director James M. Field purchased 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $50,245.60. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 52,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

