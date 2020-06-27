Qtum (QTUM) Price Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Qtum has a total market cap of $151.48 million and $257.02 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $1.56 or 0.00017348 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsuper, Cobinhood, Liqui and CoinEx. During the last week, Qtum has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005077 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000508 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,532,852 coins and its circulating supply is 96,813,432 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Cobinhood, Gate.io, Bittrex, ABCC, DragonEX, CoinEx, Coinsuper, Bitfinex, Livecoin, LBank, Kucoin, Exrates, Coinnest, LiteBit.eu, Coindeal, Bithumb, BigONE, Coinone, Poloniex, OKEx, Huobi, HitBTC, HBUS, CoinExchange, BCEX, GOPAX, Ovis, Crex24, Liqui, Allcoin, Upbit, Bleutrade, OTCBTC, BitForex, Binance, CoinEgg, Coinrail, Bibox, Bit-Z, EXX, Liquid, Iquant, Bitbns and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

