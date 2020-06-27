Quasarcoin (QAC) Market Capitalization Tops $212,136.21

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 27th. Quasarcoin has a total market capitalization of $212,136.21 and $1,571.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded 35.1% lower against the US dollar. One Quasarcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00054024 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,440,193 coins and its circulating supply is 168,440,193 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

