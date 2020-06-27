Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $2.88 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.06) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Quest Resource an industry rank of 96 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

QRHC traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 23,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,937. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Quest Resource has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.99.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Quest Resource had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $25.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Resource will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quest Resource stock. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,243 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned 3.18% of Quest Resource worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.97% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

