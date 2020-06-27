QunQun 1-Day Volume Hits $1.18 Million (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. QunQun has a market cap of $3.08 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QunQun coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $13.77, $24.43 and $7.50. During the last seven days, QunQun has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00046056 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $467.54 or 0.05128832 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003104 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00055493 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00031649 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012164 BTC.

QunQun Coin Profile

QunQun is a coin. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 727,639,473 coins. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

QunQun Coin Trading

QunQun can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $20.33, $24.68, $7.50, $18.94, $24.43, $50.98, $51.55, $13.77, $33.94, $5.60 and $10.39. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

