QYNO (QNO) Market Capitalization Achieves $488.26

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. QYNO has a market cap of $488.26 and approximately $66.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QYNO has traded 18% higher against the dollar. One QYNO coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QYNO alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO Profile

QYNO is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QYNO is www.qyno.org

QYNO Coin Trading

QYNO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BiteBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QYNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QYNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QYNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QYNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.