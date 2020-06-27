Raise Trading Up 89.7% Over Last Week (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 27th. Raise has a total market cap of $529,993.40 and approximately $13,322.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raise token can now be bought for about $0.0385 or 0.00000426 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Raise has traded up 89.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raise alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.23 or 0.01782301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00167662 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00049299 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00106562 BTC.

Raise Profile

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,750,611 tokens. Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken . The official website for Raise is herotoken.io

Buying and Selling Raise

Raise can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.