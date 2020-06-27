Rate3 (RTE) Market Cap Tops $743,840.37

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 29.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last week, Rate3 has traded up 18.3% against the dollar. One Rate3 token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, DDEX, FCoin and IDEX. Rate3 has a total market cap of $743,840.37 and approximately $398,941.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00045630 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.99 or 0.04901696 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003041 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00054737 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00031282 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004543 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011987 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 is a token. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Hotbit, DEx.top, FCoin, IDEX, Coinrail, HADAX, Ethfinex, Bibox, DDEX and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

