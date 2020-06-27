RealChain Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 27th. During the last seven days, RealChain has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One RealChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, DigiFinex and CoinBene. RealChain has a total market capitalization of $115,253.14 and $9,242.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00046142 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $461.33 or 0.05062722 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003104 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00055270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00031632 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012197 BTC.

RealChain Token Profile

RealChain is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,016,380 tokens. The official website for RealChain is rcfund.org . RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DigiFinex and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RealChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

