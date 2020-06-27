RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Receives $18.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RBGLY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised RECKITT BENCKIS/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised RECKITT BENCKIS/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research report on Friday.

RBGLY stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.97. 163,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,576. RECKITT BENCKIS/S has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $18.29. The company has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.37.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. RECKITT BENCKIS/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

About RECKITT BENCKIS/S

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

